Trader Joe’s Announces Oct. 11 Grand Opening in San Juan Capistrano

By Allison Jarrell

It’s here at last.

Trader Joe’s announced Wednesday that the store’s grand opening in San Juan Capistrano will take place at 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11. The store will then open at 8 a.m. for business.

Trader Joe’s is set to occupy the former Big Lots space in the Mission Village Center, located at 32151 Camino Capistrano. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The more than 14,000-square-foot store will feature murals highlighting local landmarks such as Mission San Juan Capistrano, the train station, and “Old Town San Juan.”

Until now, the closest Trader Joe’s stores to the area were in Laguna Niguel and San Clemente.

The store’s grand opening celebration will include music, tastings and a ceremonial lei cutting. Store Captain Mike Rosales, a 22-year veteran of the grocery store chain, and crew members invite the public to attend and check out the new store.