By Allison Jarrell

City officials confirmed this week that Trader Joe’s has received administrative planning approval to open in the former Big Lots space at 32151 Camino Capistrano.

Trader Joe’s applied in December to modify the existing commercial storefront and install cart corrals. Assistant City Manager Jacob Green said the store can now submit plans to building and safety plan check in order to obtain their tenant improvement permit.

The city was also notified two weeks ago by ABC that Trader Joe’s has applied for a license for off-site sales of alcohol, which Green said requires a conditional use permit (CUP) issued by the city’s Planning Commission.

Once Trader Joe’s submits their CUP application, it will need to be approved by the Planning Commission at a public hearing. Green said since the building façade changes have already received staff approval, the project does not need to be reviewed by any other city commissions.

As with other project’s, the Planning Commission’s decision is final, unless the approval is appeal to the City Council.