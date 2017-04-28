By Allison Jarrell

On April 18, the City Council voted unanimously to issue a letter public convenience or necessity for alcohol sales at the incoming Trader Joe’s. The letter was the final city approval needed in order to have off-site alcohol sales at the store.

Trader Joe’s is set to occupy the former Big Lots space in the Mission Village Center, located at 32151 Camino Capistrano. Proposed hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily with a staff of 15 to 35 people depending on the season.

The store has already received administrative approval from the city for minor exterior enhancements such as replacing swing doors with automatic sliding doors and other ADA improvements. On March 28, members of the city’s Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a conditional use permit for the store’s alcohol sales.

Peter Impala, of Art Rodriguez & Associates, spoke on behalf of Trader Joe’s at last month’s Planning Commission meeting. Impala said Trader Joe’s is “very excited about this location” and they anticipate opening the store in September.