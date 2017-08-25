By Allison Jarrell

The wait is almost over—Trader Joe’s has confirmed that its new grocery store in San Juan Capistrano is slated to open later this year.

On April 18, the City Council voted unanimously to issue a letter public convenience or necessity for alcohol sales at the incoming Trader Joe’s. That letter was the final city approval needed in order to have off-site alcohol sales at the store.

Trader Joe’s is set to occupy the former Big Lots space in the Mission Village Center at 32151 Camino Capistrano. Proposed hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily with a staff of 15 to 35 people depending on the season.

Back in March, a representative from Art Rodriguez & Associates—which handled the application for alcohol sales on behalf of Trader Joe’s—had told the city’s Planning Commission that Trader Joe’s was anticipating a September opening. But it seems the store may take a little longer to open its doors.

Trader Joe’s spokeswoman Alison Mochizuki confirmed this month that the store is set to open the fourth quarter of this year. Mochizuki said a more specific opening date is not yet available.