Trevor’s at the Tracks Celebrates Grand Opening

By Allison Jarrell

After closing for renovations last April, Trevor’s at the Tracks—formerly Sarducci’s Capistrano Depot—officially reopened to the public on Thursday, Feb. 23 with a San Juan Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting and chamber mixer. Dozens of residents, city officials and business leaders gathered to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening. Owner Trevor Baird thanked his parents and the community for supporting his first foray into the restaurant business.

For information on upcoming events at Trevor’s, follow the restaurant on Facebook or visit www.trevorsatthetracks.com.