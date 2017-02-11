By Allison Jarrell

It’s been a long haul, but the wait is almost over.

After closing for renovations last April, Trevor’s at the Tracks—formerly Sarducci’s Capistrano Depot—will officially reopen to the public on Thursday, Feb. 23 with a San Juan Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting and chamber mixer.

The restaurant’s kitchen had its first test run on Feb. 3 when more than 100 guests attended a private dinner for local nonprofit Goin Native Therapeutic Gardens, which raised more than $10,000 for the organization’s garden programs. Proprietor Trevor Baird said the banquet was the biggest event the restaurant has hosted since he took over ownership.

“I think it went great, we had a lot of positive feedback that night,” Baird said. “For me, it was great to get going again after being closed for so long. I was thrilled with how everything came out.”

The chamber ribbon-cutting begins at 5 p.m. on Feb. 23, and after that concludes, Baird said a chamber mixer will continue in the banquet room. At that point, the general public will be invited to enjoy the restaurant’s patio seating and bar.

Following the grand opening, the restaurant’s café will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering gourmet coffee, fresh juices, fresh-baked pastries, sandwiches and salads during the day, and beer, wine, tapas, gelato and charcuterie spreads in the evening.

For updates on Trevor’s opening, follow the restaurant on Facebook under @TrevorsAtTheTracks or visit www.trevorsatthetracks.com.