The Capistrano Dispatch

Holmes Tuttle, founder of Tuttle-Click Automotive Group, was inducted into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame on June 1.

After working for Ford dealerships in Puente and Los Angeles, Tuttle opened his first dealership in Los Angeles in 1946. Today, under the leadership of Tuttle’s son, Bob Tuttle, and cousin, Jim Click, Tuttle-Click Automotive consists of 16 dealerships and 29 franchises in Arizona and California, including one in San Juan Capistrano.