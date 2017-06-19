By Steve Breazeale

On June 17, the Minnesota Twins officially welcomed their No. 1 overall draft pick, Royce Lewis, to the organization.

After drafting Lewis with the top pick in the 2017 MLB Draft on June 12, the two parties reached an agreement and Lewis signed his first professional contract during a ceremony at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The Twins signed Lewis, who was being advised by super-agent Scott Boras, to a reported record $6.725 million contract, according to MLB.com, which would make him the highest-paid high school player ever.

With Twins senior vice president and general manager Thad Levine and chief baseball operator Thad Falvey to his right, and Boras to his left, Lewis signed on the dotted line.

“I’m really excited to be here and be a Minnesota Twin. The day finally came. This is every boy’s dream and it’s been my dream since day one,” Lewis said during the ceremony.

Lewis’ deal would come in below the top overall pick’s suggested $7.77 million slot value. The move allowed the Twins to spend more money on other players taken in the draft.

Lewis is scheduled to play for the Twins’ rookie ball Gulf Coast League affiliate.