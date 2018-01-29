Video: All Access with the South County Football All-Stars

Picket Fence Media sports editor Zach Cavanagh goes behind the scenes, in the locker room and on the sidelines with the South County football all-stars for the Orange County All-Star Classic on Jan. 27 at Orange Coast College.

Experience the sights and sounds from the South’s dramatic comeback and 23-point fourth quarter in a 30-27 win over the North.

Players from San Clemente, Dana Hills, San Juan Hills, JSerra and Capistrano Valley Christian as well as the San Clemente coaching staff all contributed to the victory for the South.

Check out the video below:

For in-game updates, news and more for all San Juan Capistrano sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports.