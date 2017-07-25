The Capistrano Dispatch

An owl that had been trapped in a net has a new lease on life thanks to two California Highway Patrol sergeants.

On Tuesday morning, CHP’s Sgt. Peacock and Sgt. Apodaca were at the scene of a traffic collision on Antonio Parkway in Rancho Mission Viejo when they discovered an owl in distress. The bird was caught in a net near a tree—it’s unknown how long it had been there.

After spending several minutes working to help the bird, Sgt. Peacock was able to safely free the unharmed owl, which immediately flew off into the distance.

CHP posted a video of the rescue, which can be seen below: