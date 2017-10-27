

Video and text by Steve Breazeale

The JSerra football team will host Santa Margarita tonight in a highly anticipated Trinity League matchup at 7 p.m.

The Lions (7-1, 2-1 league) and Eagles (5-3, 1-2) will be jostling for spots near the top of the league standings. Whoever wins this matchup will be on an inside track to claim a guaranteed playoff spot and a high seed in next month’s Division 1 playoffs.

Check out our video and see what linebacker TJ Media, lineman Jake Parks and coach Pat Harlow had to say about tonight’s big game.