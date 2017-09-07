

Video and text by Steve Breazeale

In a battle of unbeaten teams, San Juan Hills will host rival Capistrano Valley in a nonleague football game on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

San Juan Hills’ defense, which shutout Canyon 21-0 last week, has been playing well this season. The Stallions will need their defense to step up yet again when the Cougars head their way on Friday. Capo Valley is averaging just over 30 points per game on offense and are led by talented junior quarterback Nathan Manning.

Check out the video above to hear about the rivalry and get coach Aaron Flower’s thoughts on the matchup.