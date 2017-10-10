VIDEO: Vintage Attracts 800 Guests with Local Fare, Raises Over $20K for Chamber of Commerce



More than 800 guests flocked to the Mission on Oct. 7 for the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd annual Vintage Food & Wine Festival. For the seventh year in a row, the event was sold out ahead of time.

The evening featured 40 restaurants, wineries, breweries and bars serving their best fare and beverages, while local band Family Style provided live music.

Chamber operations manager Jennifer Pointer said the event raised about $23,000 for their organization, which supports local businesses. Pointer added that the event wouldn’t be possible without the help of about 100 volunteers.

For more information about the chamber, visit www.sanjuanchamber.com.