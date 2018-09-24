Virginia Laura Peckham – Obituary

Virginia Laura Peckham

Virginia Laura (Hall) (Leslie) Peckham was born February 12, 1919, in South Pasadena, California, to Vesta and Samuel Hall. Virginia had two sisters, Charlotte and Beatrice and a brother, Sammy. She attended Arcadia High School and Oregon State University where she studied theater and met and married a handsome track star named Bob Leslie. In 1942, their son Robert Timothy Leslie was born. In 1943, Bob was tragically killed in WW II.

Virginia married her second husband Ray S. Peckham, who was the manager for Arcadia Lumber and had a son, Gerald Ray and eventually moved the family to San Juan Capistrano. They loved spending time with their family, Tim, Clydene, Gerry, Lorraine, grandchildren Scott, Debbie, Andrea, Natalie and their five great-grandchildren. Ray passed away on Jan. 13, 2008. Virginia kept busy playing bridge, bunco, playing her saxophone, singing at Senior Centers, boogie-board riding, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Virginia passed away peacefully on August 19, 2018 at the age of 99.

A memorial service will be held on October 6, 2018 at 11:00 am at San Clemente Presbyterian Church in the Chapel.