The Capistrano Dispatch

The 59th annual Swallows Day Parade takes place rain or shine on March 25, and the Fiesta Association is still in need of volunteers to help with the day’s events.

The only requirement for community members interested in volunteering is to attend a pre-parade meeting to learn about their volunteer positions before showing up on parade day. Each shift is typically a couple hours long.

A meeting for interested volunteers is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at the Nydegger Building, located at 31421 La Matanza Street in San Juan Capistrano. Dinner will be provided, and the Fiesta Association’s regularly-scheduled meeting will run from 7-8 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering should email Jim Taylor at jim@laughoc.com or Leanna Bradshaw at leannabradshaw@gmail.com.

For more information on the parade and other upcoming Fiesta de las Golondrinas events, check out the official parade guide here or visit www.swallowsparade.com.