Photo Gallery of Father James Nieblas begins the 2017 State of the City address with a blessing. Photo: Allison Jarrell Chamber of Commerce CEO Mark Bodenhamer kicks off the 2017 State of the City with introductions. Photo: Allison Jarrell Board of Equalization Chairwoman Diane Harkey speaks at the 2017 State of the City address. Photo: Allison Jarrell Senator Pat Bates speaks at the 2017 State of the City address. Photo: Allison Jarrell Assemblyman Bill Brough speaks at the 2017 State of the City address. Photo: Allison Jarrell Chamber of Commerce Chairman John Gillotti introduces the mayor at the 2017 State of the City address. Photo: Allison Jarrell Mayor Kerry Ferguson gave the 2017 State of the City address on March 9. Photo: Allison Jarrell Mayor Kerry Ferguson gave the 2017 State of the City address on March 9. Photo: Allison Jarrell Mayor Kerry Ferguson gave the 2017 State of the City address on March 9. Photo: Allison Jarrell Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Allison Jarrell

Hosted by the city of San Juan Capistrano and the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce, the 2017 State of the City address took place March 9 at El Adobe de Capistrano.

Following introductions by Chamber CEO Mark Bodenhamer and Chamber Chairman John Gillotti, Mayor Kerry Ferguson gave a 15-minute address highlighting some of the city’s history, as well as the work of local nonprofits, residents and city staff.

When it came to discussing city projects and developments, Ferguson began by mentioning multiple hotels coming to town, as well as the possibility of a new performing arts center.

“The key will be for each to fit its space and to weave naturally into the tapestry of our historic downtown,” she said.

Ferguson also highlighted the future Northwest Open Space Park, the city’s summer trolley program, the riding park’s accomplishments, the recently approved skate park design, and a new traffic signal placed on Rancho Viejo Road to create a safer crossing for seniors.

After mentioning other goals for this coming year—such as implementing LED lighting and continuing street maintenance—Ferguson acknowledged the city’s dedicated volunteers.

“Our city has countless residents who give of themselves in so many ways—at schools, at the boys and girls club, on playing fields, as A.S.A.P. volunteers and rotary club, for Homefront America with their 1/11 battalion, as docents, gardening angels, basket makers and others at the Mission, as volunteer gardeners at Los Rios Park, the Fiesta Association, the Historical Society, the Chamber of Commerce—it’s a wonder anybody’s at home!” she said.

Ferguson also commended the City Council, city commissioners and the city’s “competent and hardworking staff,” before showing the video below. (To download a copy of the video, visit the city’s website.)