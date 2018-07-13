Welcome to Picket Fence Media: Alex Groves

Please join us in welcoming our new City Editor, Alex Groves, to The Capistrano Dispatch and Picket Fence Media family. Alex is a proud graduate of the California State University, Fullerton Communications and Journalism program and has been working in the Inland Empire for the last several years, including Temecula’s Valley News and Riverside’s The Press-Enterprise newspapers.

“I’ve wanted to be a journalist since I was 16 and have worked for newspapers and news sites in Riverside and San Diego Counties since the end of high school,” said Alex.

He has reported on a wide variety of topics, ranging from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to breaking news and high profile court cases. When Alex isn’t chasing his next story or the perfect cup of black coffee, he likes to hike, collect vinyl records and perfect his gardening skills.

Lucky for him, he should be able to do all of those in San Juan Capistrano right away. Welcome aboard Alex! He can be reached at agroves@picketfencemedia.com.