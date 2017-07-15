West Coast FC Soccer Teams Qualify for National Championships

The Capistrano Dispatch

Three West Coast Futbol Club soccer teams punched their tickets to the upcoming U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships in Frisco, Texas following outstanding performances at the U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Regionals.

The San Juan Capistrano-based club’s West Coast FC Armour 2001, West Coast 99 Wyss and West Coast Haney teams all advanced after strong showings at the regionals, which were held in Seattle June 19 to June 25.

The club’s 99 Wyss U18 squad, which draws players from San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente, went 2-1 in pool play. They shined in the knockout rounds, going undefeated before besting WPFC 99 Black 4-0 in the division championship. The team won its final three games by a combined 7-1 margin and outscored its competition 25-4 over the weeklong stretch.

All three teams will travel to play in the prestigious U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships, which start on July 24.