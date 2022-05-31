1 Man Found Dead After Shooting in San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

A shooting in San Juan Capistrano on Monday evening, May 30, has left one man dead, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The man, a 33-year-old whose identify has not yet been released, was found dead by authorities at the 26400 block of Calle San Francisco, a residential neighborhood, following an incident call at 9:19 p.m. on Monday, said Sgt. Scott Steinle, public information officer for OCSD.

Authorities believe a lone male suspect is involved and that the shooting is an isolated incident, Steinle said. The OCSD Homicide Detail is investigating the matter.

No further details were available as of this posting.

This is a developing story.

