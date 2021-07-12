‘100 Horsemen Strong’ Challenge Announces Winner

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Unidos South OC was selected as the winner of a fundraising campaign intended to promote the equestrian lifestyle in San Juan Capistrano.

Unidos, a nonprofit that helps underserved members of the San Juan Capistrano community, will use grant funds to help those they serve get acquainted with horses and horse riding.

Other finalists will also receive $1,000 grants: Surf and Turf Therapy; The Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area; The Alliance for San Juan Art; The Shea Center for Therapeutic Riding; and Otra Mas and the San Juan Capistrano Open Space Foundation.

The “100 Horsemen Strong” challenge was created by the San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition, which is advocating for preserving the town’s horse culture amid concerns it could vanish due to environmental regulations and other challenges. Funds were raised through community donations.

