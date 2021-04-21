‘100 Horsemen Strong Challenge’ Exceeds Fundraising Goal

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

A fundraising campaign intended to promote the equestrian lifestyle in San Juan Capistrano has reached its $10,000 goal—and donations are still welcome.

The San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition announced it had met its goal on April 10, subsequently revealing that donations further exceeded that amount. The funds will be used to sponsor any individual (or group) who comes up with a proposal to help bring awareness to the equestrian lifestyle and heritage of San Juan.

Individuals or groups looking to submit a proposal can do so by sending a one-page idea to sjcec@cox.net by April 30. Grant applications can also be found on the SJCEC website.

The funds were raised after the Equestrian Coalition challenged 100 horsemen—or anyone else—to donate $100 each for the campaign. Donors will get to vote on selecting the winning proposal.

The top five winning proposals will be chosen on June 1, and those finalists will then be asked to submit a 3-minute video of their proposal, after which the winner will be chosen.

The equestrian community is raising awareness about their presence and heritage in San Juan amid concerns the equestrian lifestyle could eventually vanish due to a number of factors, including the costs and burdens of CAFO (Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation) regulations, which now apply to equestrian activities.

