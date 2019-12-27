2019 Year in Review: Rancho Mission Viejo

By Collin Breaux and Shawn Raymundo

The year 2019 was a “fantastic year” for Rancho Mission Viejo, in the words of Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Mike Balsamo.

Rancho Mission Viejo received the Gold Award for Best Master-Planned Community of the Year for the Village of Esencia from the National Association of Home Builders. The awards category received more than 1,300 entries.

“We faced stiff competition in the Master-Planned Community (category),” Balsamo said. “It’s affirmation of things people like about the community.”

Amenities—such as schools, trails, open gathering spaces and fitness and entertainment centers—are part of what residents and visitors enjoy about Rancho Mission Viejo. Those amenities tie into social programming and are part of a “fully faceted” community where people know each other, Balsamo said.

Amenities such as coffee shops are what makes Rancho Mission Viejo appealing, said Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Mike Balsamo. Photo: Collin Breaux

More than 430 homes were sold on the ranch, which Balsamo called “really exciting” and signs of a strong economy and community access. Social programs get more robust as more people move in and homebuyers are drawn to Rancho Mission Viejo, because of the beautiful natural setting and “attainably priced” home options, in addition to the community-based living environment, Balsamo said.

The 19th annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo was also a big event in 2019, with more than 9,000 in attendance. Proceeds benefit local charities, including Shea Therapeutic Riding Center, CHOC Children’s at Mission Hospital, San Juan Capistrano Boys and Girls Club and Justin Sports Medicine. The rodeo has raised more than $2.5 million, and competitors look at the event as a way to advance to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

“It’s a way the ranch shows support for the community and keeps our Western heritage alive,” Balsamo said.

Other notable events included sales events held throughout the year that brought people in to check out Rancho Mission Viejo firsthand for themselves, such as Harvest for Homeshoppers in October.

Harvest for Homeshoppers featured live music, food trucks and pumpkin carving.

In November, the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day raised an anticipated $15,000 in proceeds, which will benefit The Reserve, a habitat that maintains nature while also offering educational and community opportunities.

“We were thankful because people endured some nasty weather that day,” Balsamo said.

Over at The Reserve, events such as family astronomy nights and hikes were held.

In terms of milestones, Balsamo mentioned the opening of the second phase of Los Patrones Parkway, which extended the 4.5-mile road from Oso Parkway to Cow Camp Road.

Balsamo said it provides direct access to the ranch community from the north. Wildlife crossing tunnels were also put up under the highway, along with revegetation of native plants.

Currently, Rancho Mission Viejo is building a series of large infrastructure projects.

“What’s made us successful over the years is ensuring the proper infrastructure is in place before residents move in,” Balsamo said.