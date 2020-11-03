2020 General Presidential Election Results

The Latest Poll Results from the Secretary of State and OC Registrar of Voters for South County Elections and Measures
UPDATE: 11:10 p.m.; The Capistrano Dispatch will update results Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.
OC Registrar Vote Centers Reporting: 1,795/1,795 (Vote-by-Mail Ballots and Early Voting Ballots are partially reported)
Secretary of State: 113/487
City Council District 5 Race
- Howard Hart 65.34% (2,877)
- John Alpay 34.66% (1,526)
73rd State Assembly District
- Davies (R) 57.11% (135,047)
- Rhinehart (D) 42.89% (101,417)
49th Congressional District
- Levin (D) 56.5% (163,524)
- Maryott (R) (125,757) (43.5%)
Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees Area 2
- Jim Reardon 43.70% (11,855)
- Pamela Braunstein 56.30% (15,274)
Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees Area 3
- Sue Hill 44.16% (9,628)
- Lisa Davis 43.46% (9,476)
- Adrienne Silva 12.38% (2,700)
Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees Area 5
- Krista Castellanos 55.33% (11,177)
- Jasmine Funes 16.91% (3,416)
- Paul Hebbard 27.76% (5,607)
South Orange County Community College District Board of Trustees Area 1
- Carolyn Inmon 47.37% (169,135)
- Helen Locke 28.83% (102,931)
- Matt Waid 8.98% (32,059)
- Aarti Kaushal 14.83% (52,949)
South Orange County Community College District Board of Trustees Area 6
- James Wright 58.83% (206,172)
- Ryan Dack 41.17% (144,280)
South Orange County Community College District Board of Trustees Area 7
- Timothy Jemal 52.86% (181,750)
- Sean Gawne 17.76% (61,066)
- Mo Entezampour 29.38% (101,024)
