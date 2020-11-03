EYE ON SJC, News

2020 General Presidential Election Results

The Latest Poll Results from the Secretary of State and OC Registrar of Voters for South County Elections and Measures

UPDATE: 11:10 p.m.; The Capistrano Dispatch will update results Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.

OC Registrar Vote Centers Reporting: 1,795/1,795 (Vote-by-Mail Ballots and Early Voting Ballots are partially reported)

Secretary of State: 113/487

City Council District 5 Race

  • Howard Hart 65.34% (2,877)
  • John Alpay 34.66% (1,526)

73rd State Assembly District

  • Davies (R) 57.11% (135,047)
  • Rhinehart (D) 42.89% (101,417)

49th Congressional District

  • Levin (D) 56.5% (163,524)
  • Maryott (R) (125,757) (43.5%)

Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees Area 2

  • Jim Reardon 43.70% (11,855)
  • Pamela Braunstein 56.30% (15,274)

Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees Area 3

  • Sue Hill 44.16% (9,628)
  • Lisa Davis 43.46% (9,476)
  • Adrienne Silva 12.38% (2,700)

Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees Area 5

  • Krista Castellanos 55.33% (11,177)
  • Jasmine Funes 16.91% (3,416)
  • Paul Hebbard 27.76% (5,607)

South Orange County Community College District Board of Trustees Area 1

  • Carolyn Inmon 47.37% (169,135)
  • Helen Locke 28.83% (102,931)
  • Matt Waid 8.98% (32,059)
  • Aarti Kaushal 14.83% (52,949)

South Orange County Community College District Board of Trustees Area 6

  • James Wright 58.83% (206,172)
  • Ryan Dack 41.17% (144,280)

South Orange County Community College District Board of Trustees Area 7

  • Timothy Jemal 52.86% (181,750)
  • Sean Gawne 17.76% (61,066)
  • Mo Entezampour 29.38% (101,024)

