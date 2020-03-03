2020 Primary Election Results

The Latest Orange County Registrar’s and Secretary of State Poll Results for South County Elections
Roughly 100% of precincts have partially reported, according to the Secretary of State website.
73rd State Assembly District
- Brough (R) – 18% (16,398)
- Davies (R) – 27.9% (24,993)
- Sachs (R) – 14.3% (12,798)
- Duncan (D) – 18.3% (16,398)
- Rhinehart (D) – 21.7% (19,439)
49th Congressional District
- Levin (D) – 52.8% (67,434)
- Maryott (R) – 47.2% (60,184)
Democratic Presidential Primary
- Biden – 24.9% (744,017)
- Bloomberg – 17.6% (268,342)
- Gabbard – 0.7% (11,120)
- Sanders – 33.6% (1,004,855)
- Warren – 12% (359,352)
Republican Presidential Primary
- Trump – 92.6% (1,457,359 )
- Weld – 2.5% (38,592 )
- De La Fuente – 0.9% (14,509 )
- Ardini – 0.5% (8,163 )
- Istvan – 0.3% (4,875 )
- Matern – 0.6% (9,651 )
comments (0)