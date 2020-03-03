EYE ON SJC, News

2020 Primary Election Results

The Latest Orange County Registrar’s and Secretary of State Poll Results for South County Elections

Roughly 100% of precincts have partially reported, according to the Secretary of State website.

73rd State Assembly District

  • Brough (R) – 18% (16,398)
  • Davies (R) – 27.9% (24,993)
  • Sachs (R) – 14.3% (12,798)
  • Duncan (D) – 18.3% (16,398)
  • Rhinehart (D) – 21.7% (19,439)

49th Congressional District

  • Levin (D) – 52.8% (67,434)
  • Maryott (R) – 47.2% (60,184)

Democratic Presidential Primary

  • Biden – 24.9% (744,017)
  • Bloomberg – 17.6% (268,342)
  • Gabbard – 0.7% (11,120)
  • Sanders – 33.6% (1,004,855)
  • Warren – 12% (359,352)

Republican Presidential Primary

  • Trump – 92.6% (1,457,359 )
  • Weld – 2.5% (38,592 )
  • De La Fuente – 0.9% (14,509 )
  • Ardini – 0.5% (8,163 )
  • Istvan – 0.3% (4,875 )
  • Matern – 0.6% (9,651 )

