2022 Midterm Election Results

Polling has closed in this year’s Midterm Elections and results are pouring in for the slate of local, county, and statewide races in South Orange County.

Read our coverage here with the most recently updated poll results below:

The Latest Poll Results from the Secretary of State and OC Registrar of Voters for South County Elections as of 12:00 a.m.

*incumbent

San Juan Capistrano City Council, District 3 (1 Seat)

John Campbell – 50.94% (1,079)

Paul Lopez – 32.20% (682)

Cody Martin – 16.86% (357)

Gubernatorial

Gavin Newsom* (D) – 59.4% (2.929,054)

Brian Dahle (R) – 40.6%% (2,003,362)

Lieutenant Governor

Eleni Kounalakis* (D) – 59.6% (2,895,960)

Angela E. Underwood Jacobs (R) –40.4% (1,966,422)

49th Congressional District

Mike Levin* (D) – 52.4% (84,096)

Brian Maryott (R) – 47.6% (76,466)

74th State Assembly District

Laure Davies* (R) – 53.2% (52,568)

Chris Duncan (D) – 46.8% (46,267)

36th State Senate District

Janet Nguyen (R) – 58.1% (125,880)

Kim Carr (D) – 41.9% (90,708)

38th State Senate District

Catherine Blakespear (D) – 51.4% (101,112)

Matt Gunderson (R) – 48.6% (95,582)

5th OC Board Supervisor District

Katrina Foley* – 50.99% (75,201)

Patricia Bates – 49.01% (72,290)

