2022 Midterm Election Results

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Polling has closed in this year’s Midterm Elections and results are pouring in for the slate of local, county, and statewide races in South Orange County.
Read our coverage here with the most recently updated poll results below:
- John Campbell Faring Strongly in Early San Juan Capistrano Election Results
- Levin’s Lead in Congressional Race Narrows
- Unofficial Election Results Show Davies Leading in 74th Assembly Race
- Early Results Have Foley Leading in 5th District Supervisor Race
- Nguyen, Blakespear Take Leads in Early State Senate Election Results
The Latest Poll Results from the Secretary of State and OC Registrar of Voters for South County Elections as of 12:00 a.m.
*incumbent
San Juan Capistrano City Council, District 3 (1 Seat)
- John Campbell – 50.94% (1,079)
- Paul Lopez – 32.20% (682)
- Cody Martin – 16.86% (357)
- Gavin Newsom* (D) – 59.4% (2.929,054)
- Brian Dahle (R) – 40.6%% (2,003,362)
- Eleni Kounalakis* (D) – 59.6% (2,895,960)
- Angela E. Underwood Jacobs (R) –40.4% (1,966,422)
- Mike Levin* (D) – 52.4% (84,096)
- Brian Maryott (R) – 47.6% (76,466)
- Laure Davies* (R) – 53.2% (52,568)
- Chris Duncan (D) – 46.8% (46,267)
- Janet Nguyen (R) – 58.1% (125,880)
- Kim Carr (D) – 41.9% (90,708)
- Catherine Blakespear (D) – 51.4% (101,112)
- Matt Gunderson (R) – 48.6% (95,582)
5th OC Board Supervisor District
- Katrina Foley* – 50.99% (75,201)
- Patricia Bates – 49.01% (72,290)
comments (0)