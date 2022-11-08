Election 2022, EYE ON SJC, News

2022 Midterm Election Results

Polling has closed in this year’s Midterm Elections and results are pouring in for the slate of local, county, and statewide races in South Orange County.

Read our coverage here with the most recently updated poll results below:

The Latest Poll Results from the Secretary of State and OC Registrar of Voters for South County Elections as of 12:00 a.m.

*incumbent

San Juan Capistrano City Council, District 3 (1 Seat)

  • John Campbell – 50.94% (1,079)
  • Paul Lopez – 32.20% (682)
  • Cody Martin – 16.86% (357)

Gubernatorial

  • Gavin Newsom* (D) – 59.4% (2.929,054)
  • Brian Dahle (R) – 40.6%% (2,003,362)

Lieutenant Governor

  • Eleni Kounalakis* (D) – 59.6% (2,895,960)
  • Angela E. Underwood Jacobs (R) –40.4% (1,966,422)

49th Congressional District

  • Mike Levin* (D) – 52.4% (84,096)
  • Brian Maryott (R) – 47.6% (76,466)

74th State Assembly District

  • Laure Davies* (R) – 53.2% (52,568)
  • Chris Duncan (D) – 46.8% (46,267)

36th State Senate District

  • Janet Nguyen (R) – 58.1% (125,880)
  • Kim Carr (D) – 41.9% (90,708)

38th State Senate District

  • Catherine Blakespear (D) – 51.4% (101,112)
  • Matt Gunderson (R) – 48.6% (95,582)

5th OC Board Supervisor District

  • Katrina Foley* – 50.99% (75,201)
  • Patricia Bates – 49.01% (72,290)

