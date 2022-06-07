Election 2022, EYE ON SJC

2022 Primary Election Results

Polling has closed for California’s Primary Election and results are pouring in, as candidates vying for local and statewide offices look to secure a placement on the ballots for the upcoming General Election this fall.

The top two vote-getters of each race, regardless of party affiliation, will move on to the General, which will be decided on Nov. 8.

The Latest Poll Results from the Secretary of State and OC Registrar of Voters for South County Elections as of 10:02 p.m.

OC Registrar Vote Centers Reporting: 

Secretary of State: 7,404,/20,901 precincts partially reported

*incumbent

Gubernatorial (only top six polling)

  • Gavin Newsom (D) – 60.5% (1,699,386)
  • Brian Dahle (R) – 15.4% (434,112))
  • Jenny Rae Le Roux (R) – 3.5% (99,012)
  • Michael Shellenberger (NPP) – 3.1% (88,216)
  • Anthony Trimino (R) – 2.0% (56,298)
  • Shawn Collins (R) – 2.7% (77,048)

49th Congressional District

  • Mike Levin* (D) – 54.6% (52,097)
  • Lisa Bartlett (R) – 9.9% (9,462)
  • Josiah O’Neil (R) – 5.3% (5,007)
  • Renee Taylor (R) – 1.5% (1,385)
  • Brian Maryott (R) – 17.4% (16,560)
  • Nadia Bahia Smalley (D) – 2.8% (2,649)
  • Christopher Rodriguez (R) – 8.6% (8,189)

74th State Assembly District

  • Chris Duncan (D) – 52.8% (28,583)
  • Laure Davies* (R) – 47.2% (25,599)

36th State Senate District

  • Kim Carr (D) – 49.3% (45,325)
  • Janet Nguyen (R) – 50.7% (46,528)

38th State Senate District

  • Matt Gunderson (R) – 40.9% (48,380)
  • Joe Kerr (D) – 11.4% (13,471)
  • Catherine Blakespear (D) – 47.7% (56,491)

5th OC Board Supervisor District

  • Diane Harkey – 17.04% (10,869)
  • Katrina Foley* – 47.1% (30,041)
  • Patricia Bates – 21.7% (13,843)
  • Kevin Muldoon – 14.16% (9,035)

