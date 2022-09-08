LIVING, SJC Living

2022 Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo Photos and Winners

Text and photos by Collin Breaux

Editor’s note: Read our previous Rodeo coverage here.

The winners (courtesy of Rancho Mission Viejo):

Bareback Riding

Tilden Hooper

Steer Wrestling

Jesse Brown

Team Roping

Kaleb Driggers, Junior Nogueira

Saddle Bronc Riding

Jake Watson

Tie Down Roping

Shane Hanchey

Breakaway

Rickie Engesser, Cheyanne Guillory, Joey Williams

Bull Riding Trevor Kastner

