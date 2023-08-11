In our annual San Juan Capistrano high school football preview, we delve into everything you need to know about the upcoming football season. Click the links below to read the team-specific previews, scroll through the PDF version here for more photos and interviews.

Four Players to Watch, Offense

SULLIVAN LAND, San Juan Hills, RB, Sr.

Land was named the Sea View League’s offensive MVP last season as he hit a roll in league play. Land rushed for over 90 yards in each league game and in the Stallions’ playoff opener. The senior will be leaned on early as San Juan Hills works in its new starting quarterbacks.

JAKE FLORES, JSerra, OL, Jr.

Flores is a force on the front lines of a JSerra offense that looks to raise its level this season. Flores is 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds at the tackle spot and already has 20 Division 1 college offers, including USC, Oregon, Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee and Florida State.

MAX RUFF, St. Margaret’s, QB, Sr.

Ruff was polished in his junior season, completing over 60% over his passes for 2,356 yards and 26 touchdowns. As the three-star signal-caller enters his senior year, Ruff could see even more production with a spread offense and new weapons. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback will be in full control.

JP SYNNOTT, CVC, RB, Sr.

Synnott came into his own last season with an explosive ground game, averaging over seven yards per carry with 868 yards and 14 touchdowns. The senior will again be key to the balance of the Capistrano Valley Christian offense as he steps into the role of lead playmaker.

Four Players to Watch, Defense

JAKE JAVORSKY, San Juan Hills, LB, Sr.

Javorsky hasn’t grabbed as many headlines as his junior linebacking counterpart Weston Port, but the senior has been integral to the Stallions’ defensive success. The 6-foot, 215-pound middle linebacker led San Juan Hills with 129 tackles and was the Sea View League defensive player of the year last season.

JACK MUNRO, JSerra, LB, Sr.

JSerra’s defense elevated the Lions in league play to the CIF-SS playoffs and into the second round, and Munro was in the middle of that late-season effort. As a junior, the 6-foot, 200-pound backer racked up 33 tackles last season and returned a pick-six in JSerra’s playoff berth-clinching season finale.

BATTLE GIDEONS, St. Margaret’s, LB, Jr.

Gideons took a major step up in his junior season with 93 total tackles, second on the team, including 45 solo tackles, a team-high. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker also contributed 1½ sacks. Gideons will command the middle of the Tartans’ defense, as well as get some carries on offense.

KELLY GLOVER, CVC, DL, Sr.

Capistrano Valley Christian’s defense was spurred by its line pressure last season with 23 sacks in 10 games, and while the Eagles lose some of that production to graduation, Glover steps in to lead the group. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior contributed two sacks and 33 tackles last season.