In our annual San Juan Capistrano high school football preview, we delve into everything you need to know about the upcoming football season. Click the links below to read the team-specific previews, scroll through the PDF version here for more photos and interviews.

| Sign up for our free weekly South OC Sports newsletter | Follow South OC Sports on social media |

| Click here for city preview intro | Click here for JSerra preview |

| Click here for St. Margaret’s preview | Click here for CVC preview |

| Click here for players to watch |

On the heels of a 4-8 season that saw San Juan Hills take home the Sea View League Championship after losing every non-league game, Stallions head coach Rob Frith foresees a big year ahead.

While fond of each team he’s coached in the Badlands over the past five years, Frith is particularly excited to hit that time in the cycle when a formerly green group of players comes of age.

“I’ve got a group where we have a lot of kids with a lot of experience now,” he said. “This should be the breakout year, if we work hard (and) do the right things.”

The return of the reigning Sea View League offensive and defensive MVPs in senior running back Sullivan Land and senior linebacker Jake Javorsky should help immeasurably. Land, Javorsky, and coveted junior linebacker prospect Weston Port all earned All CIF-SS Division 6 distinctions during the 2022 season.

Combine that with the talented receiving duo of Colton Chase and Chris Williams, the mammoth-sized, 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive lineman Trevor Newkirk and the recent receivers transfers of Washington-committed senior Jason Robinson, junior Jaydn Robinson and freshman Skylar Robinson from Long Beach Poly via Santa Margarita, and the Stallions seem poised to improve upon just three regular-season wins in each of their past two campaigns.

Frith described all of the aforementioned players as good leaders and people overall.

San Juan Hills football. Timmy Herr and Tristan Zale. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills football. Jake Javorsky. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills football. Rob Frith. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills football. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills football. Trevor Newkirk. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills football. Weston Port. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills football. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills football. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills football. Tristan Zale. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills football. Timmy Herr. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills football. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills football. Sullivan Land and Tristan Zale. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

“I list all those guys, because they’re all impact players,” he said. “They’ve played enough, they’ve had enough reps. Some of these kids (have played) over 20 games of varsity football.”

The stability of San Juan Hills’ coaching staff should serve as another boost, as the only major offseason change was freshman offensive coordinator Brad Curtis’ promotion to the varsity level.

Fundamentally, the offensive system remains the same. However, there may be some growing pains as sophomore quarterbacks Timmy Herr and Tristan Zale battle for the starting spot in the wake of Michael “Butter” Tollefson’s transfer to JSerra.

Frith said the competition is wide open, and the coaching staff is “open for anything,” including operating with two quarterbacks into the season.

“Sometimes, guys say, ‘If you have two (quarterbacks), you don’t have one,’ ” he said. “I don’t believe that.”

While both players have a solid understanding of the offense, Herr, who transferred from Mater Dei in January, brings a physical running element to the system and Zale a big arm. In the meantime, the offense will go through Sullivan Land, according to Frith, as the head coach trusts the senior’s experience, as well as the returning offensive linemen.

Land said he put his efforts into building muscle before the season, as running backs have less to do during the 7-on-7 tournament cycle than other skill players. His goal is for the team to achieve more than a second-round CIF playoff appearance.

“It’s my last season; I want to end on a win,” Land said, adding that he desires to win the Sea View League again for the second straight year.

For Jake Javorsky, the junior linebacker spoke of competing and dominating with a team that he felt figured it out toward the end of 2022. Personally, he looks to track the ball and know better where to go based on his assignments.

Frith spoke glowingly of Javorsky’s ability to run and his physicality, which led the head coach to designate his linebackers as his favorite position group between Javorsky and Weston Port.

“(Other Sea View League coaches) said they really had no way to know where No. 44 was all the time, because he’s always around the football,” said Frith. “He’s got a great football IQ, which allows him to find the football.”

Port is a “brute” who is hard to block, Frith added. The junior already has 33 Division 1 college offers from schools including Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan and BYU, among others.

With eight returning starters on defense and six on offense, the Stallions should have the experience to weather a non-league schedule that features recurring 2022 foes El Modena of Orange and archrival Tesoro.

Oceanside comes to the Badlands for the first game of the year on Aug. 18. San Juan Hills also hosts Newport Harbor and Tesoro before league play begins.

Frith expressed the need to start the season on the right foot against Oceanside, which was winless in 2022, and to beat Tesoro. Newport Harbor presents a different test, however, as a “well-coached” team that went 8-5 last year and lost by three points in the CIF-SS Division 4 semifinal.

“I feel that’s a program that’s on the rise,” said Frith. “I know they picked up a couple of players in the offseason that are very good. For me, that’s a game you have (circled) on your calendar.”

Despite the Stallions’ non-league struggles in 2022, they blew away their Sea View League competition, defeating El Toro, Trabuco Hills, and Aliso Viejo by an average of 26 points. San Juan Hills looks to compete well into November.

Schedule

Date Opponent Location, Time

8/18 Oceanside SJHHS, 7 p.m.

8/26 California (San Ramon) Moorpark HS, 2 p.m.

9/1 Santiago (Corona) Santiago HS, 7 p.m.

9/8 Newport Harbor SJHHS, 7 p.m.

9/15 Mira Costa Mira Costa HS, 7 p.m.

9/21 El Modena El Modena HS, 7 p.m.

9/29 Tesoro SJHHS, 7 p.m.

10/13 El Toro* SJHHS, 7 p.m.

10/20 Trabuco Hills* SJHHS, 7 p.m.

10/27 Aliso Niguel* Aliso Niguel HS, 7 p.m.

*- Sea View League game