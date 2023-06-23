Firefighters are working to extinguish a vegetation fire near Avenida La Mancha in San Juan Capistrano on Friday afternoon, June 23, the Orange County Fire Authority said on Twitter as of 12:31 p.m.

The fire is estimated to be at four acres, according to OCFA, which noted that “forward progress has already stopped.”

“Air and ground resources remaining on scene,” OCFA said in the tweet. “Investigators on scene.”

The San Juan branch of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said there was no threat to the community at the time.

Residents have taken to social media to post about the fire, sharing pictures of the smoke.

Officials with OCFA were not immediately available to provide additional comment and information as of this posting.

This is a developing story.