Outdoor Recreation Spots

Though the world is gradually reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, some people may understandably be skittish about returning to restaurants and crowds. The Capistrano Dispatch compiled a list of outdoor spots so you can get out of the house without being around many people. Enjoying nature and the summer sunshine is good for your physical and mental health, particularly during a time like this. Email City Editor Collin Breaux at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com to suggest other outdoor spots.

Las Ramblas Trail

Camino las Ramblas, San Juan Capistrano

This trail system is good for hiking. Some of the elevation changes can present a challenge, and there is plenty of open space to practice social distancing. Enjoy the greenery and the views of the nearby area, especially from the higher elevations. Mountain biking is also popular at Las Ramblas Trail.

Los Rios Park

31791 Los Rios St., San Juan Capistrano

Walk around this park in a historic part of downtown San Juan Capistrano, and check out the nearby garden. The train station is around the corner if you’re in the mood for people-watching.

Poche Beach

2771 N El Camino Real, San Clemente

Residents in nearby Capistrano Beach can walk or jog to the access point and walk down the steps to the pedestrian underpass leading to the beach. Poche Beach is a great spot to catch the California sunset, listen to ocean waves and walk on the sand.

Reata Park

28632 Ortega Hwy, San Juan Capistrano

Reata Park offers walking trails and open space, so you can walk or jog while not being in close contact with others. Reata Park also has biking trails.