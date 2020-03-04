49th Congressional District sees close race for Primary Election

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

The 49th Congressional District primary election was a close race, with Democratic incumbent Mike Levin getting 52.8% (or 67,434) of district votes as of Wednesday, March 4. Republican challenger Brian Maryott received 47.2% (60,184) of district votes.

The race could essentially be considered a forecast for the general election in November, when the two candidates face off again. All precincts had partially reported results as of the morning of March 4, according to the Secretary of State website.

Maryott got the lead in Orange County with 56.1% (or 18,360) of votes, with Levin getting 43.9% (or 14,385) of votes. Levin, however, did better in San Diego County with 55.9% (or 53,049) of votes, while Maryott got 44.1% (or 41,824) of votes.

Both candidates were in good spirits the day after Super Tuesday.

“I am deeply grateful for all of our volunteers and staff who worked countless hours to help us #KeepThe49th!” Levin said on his Twitter account. “Since I was sworn in 14 months ago, we’ve made incredible progress by working across the aisle to strengthen veterans’ benefits, protect our environment, and more.”

Levin also said he was optimistic that when all ballots are counted, he’ll be in a “very strong position to carry our bipartisan message into the general election.”

Reached by phone on March 4, Maryott said he was pleased with how Super Tuesday went. Maryott said he did well with independents.

“We’re going to beat Mike,” Maryott said.

As for the presidential primaries, Donald Trump won California in the Republican primary with 92.6% (or over 1.4 million) of votes. Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary in California with 33.6% (or over 1 million) of votes.

In Orange County, Sanders received 36.05% (or 80,059) of votes for the Democratic primary, while Trump got 93.72% (or 178,453) of votes. All unofficial presidential primary results were as of the morning of March 4.






