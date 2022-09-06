A Little Bit About San Juan: An Interview with Local Equestrian Darlene Rudkin

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Guest opinion by Jessica DiCostanzo

Local resident, Darlene Rudkin, explains to the San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition, in her own words, how spending time with horses is “good for the soul.”

“When the pandemic hit it changed my world along with everyone else’s. I was informed that my 24-year Nike career has come to a close,” Rudkin said. “The changes the company was making a result of the pandemic resulted in an elimination of my role. Wow, I thought to myself, what am I going to do now?”

“By this time, our daughter had been eventing for about 2 years. I started spending more time around the barn with the horses as it felt good for my soul,” she continued. “I began taking lessons and learning the core basics of horse care and riding. I was spending four hours a day, five days a week at the barn and before long I had my first lease, Bentley. As my riding improved, my husband secretly worked closely with our trainer, Auburn Excel-Brady, to surprise me with my own horse. By November 2021, Carlo R had become my new partner.”

Darlene Rudkin recently shared her journey towards renewed purpose with the San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition. Photo: Courtesy of the Equestrian Coalition

“To write that the barn had provided me with the therapy I needed during a time where I was ‘decompressing’ professionally, is an understatement. Having this space literally saved me. The horses and the time spent at the stables kept me from depression. It also provided me with a purpose and has brought me so much joy. I am now certified to provide equine massage to my furry friends, which also brings me joy to be able to give back to them.”

“While I have since found employment, I still make time for horses as a dressage competitor and I serve as a board member and active volunteer with Surf & Turf Therapy. Founder Dr. Jillian Stewart and I met while I was volunteering at another facility. She and I share a love for horses and the ocean, so it was an instant bond. It was really awesome to watch this manifestation come to life and to be a part of such an amazing organization that is connected to the community and brings wellness to clients looking for alternative therapy that the therapists and volunteers at Surf & Turf provides.”

“Just remember, the equestrian community is an inclusive community. If there is interest in getting involved, everyone I have come in contact with is ready, willing and able to assist and connect anyone with the appropriate person to help dreams become reality.”

We appreciate Darlene sharing her story and if it inspires you, please reach out to your local stables to find out introductory lessons and programs.

Jessica DiCostanzo is a San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition Board Member, lifelong equestrian, and co-founder of equivont.com.

