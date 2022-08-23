A Little Bit About San Juan: Daisy Sellas Comes Full Circle with RMV Rodeo Musical Performance

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Guest opinion by Jessica DiCostanzo

San Juan Capistrano’s very own Rodeo Queen, Daisy Sellas, will be singing at the 20th Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo! Daisy, who was raised in Orange County, is now a musician in Nashville, where she performs at the world-famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge and teaches at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Sellas has been involved in the rodeo for as long as she can remember, carrying the Rancho Mission Viejo flag on horseback since she was 12 years old. She combined her love of singing and horses by performing the national anthem at equestrian events.

Daisy Sellas will perform the national anthem and a post-rodeo show during the return of the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo this weekend. Photo: File

Due to the pandemic, the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo has been on hiatus the past few years. Sellas is proud to be part of the return of the rodeo to San Juan.

“I am so pleased to say that this year, I’m not only singing the national anthem on both days, but I am performing for the post-rodeo show with the Rancho Mission Viejo All Stars on Saturday the 27th,” Sellas said.

Horses became part of Sellas’ life at a young age, along with her mother and sister when they moved from Newport Beach to San Juan Capistrano.

“Since that time, I’ve been riding as much as I can, whenever I can,” she said. “I don’t get to do it as much in Nashville, so every opportunity to get back in the saddle is such an immense pleasure.”

Sellas further explained how horses have shaped her life.

“When I was young, on those chilly fall mornings when my dad would drive us to the stables, it was a lesson in sharing your life with these big, fuzzy creatures, learning to treat them as equals while still being disciplined,” she said. “As I got older, when I couldn’t ride as much because of high school sports or musicals, Ortega Equestrian Center (OEC) was always there to welcome me back to ride whenever I could– it was a home for me no matter how long I was gone.”

“The people at OEC—Kathy, Brenda, Chris, and others who have since moved on—were also such wonderful humans in my life that taught me not only horse skills, but things that applied to other aspects of life as well,” Sellas continued. “Being with horses is almost spiritual for me—they are such capable, beautiful creatures that can’t truly be controlled, but if the mutual respect is there, that bond and relationship is life-changing.”

Sellas said that if you’re interested in getting more involved with horses, just do it.

“I can’t recommend Ortega Equestrian Center enough for their love and care and excellent environment. Reach out to any local stable and inquire about lessons—it’s never too late to start that incredible journey into the world of horses,” she said. “And living in San Juan, we’re so lucky, because it’s such a big part of the local community. Just go for it! And I’ll see you at the rodeo.”

Jessica DiCostanzo is a San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition Board Member, lifelong equestrian, and co-founder of equivont.com.

