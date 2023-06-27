By Jessica DiCostanzo

San Juan Capistrano is an equestrian town, and it is not uncommon for the locals to wear cowboy boots and hats to coffee, dinner, or places like the grocery store. You may have noticed that some of these hats are hand-painted and are truly works of art.

Some of these personalized cowboy hats were created by local equestrian Sue Carter. Carter, who has boarded her horses in San Juan Capistrano for more than 40 years, wanted to bring together her passion for horses and art with a functional flair.

Her reputation as an artist led to Carter being asked to design country-specific cowboy hats for the Chef d’Equipes (coaches) of the show jumping teams from Mexico, Ireland, Canada, and the U.S. that competed in the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup USA at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park.

This talented rider and artist is also the worship pastor at Capo Beach Church for more than 30 years!

Equestrian Sue Carter is known for painting cowboy hats worn by other horse riders. Photo: Courtesy of the San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition

Carter exclaims, “I love God, singing, working with musicians and seeing how music moves and impacts people. I also paint, create art, leather projects, and jewelry. My favorite pastime is hand- painting western straw hats with original designs.”

Carter started riding when she was really young but never owned a horse until she was in her early 20s. As an active competitor in a variety of disciplines, Carter became very involved with horse show management.

For years, Carter managed and produced horse shows, both Western and English, for Sycamore Trails Stables, Rancho Sierra Vista Equestrian Center, and the Orange County Fairgrounds Equestrian Center. She was on the founding board of directors for the Orange County Horse Show Association and even designed their logo.

Carter also had a long working relationship with Joan Irvine Smith and helped Mrs. Smith start The Oaks Classic. Currently, Carter competes in reined cow horse competitions. She is an active Las Vaqueras member and on the board for Southern California Reined Cow Horse Association.

Carter is very passionate about the equestrian community in San Juan.

She states, “Horses have brought me so much pleasure and enjoyment in owning and riding, but also I have formed lifelong friendships through horses.”

For those looking to get involved with the equestrian community, Carter encourages you to volunteer at the local equestrian competitions.

“It is a great way to meet horse owners and others with the same interests,” says Carter.

Carter states the key to protecting the equestrian lifestyle is to help the public learn and interact with horses and riders.

“When on trails that are shared with hikers, bikers and dog owners, it is key to be friendly, open and willing to instruct them on proper interaction,” she says. “We leave a lasting impression with our words and actions.”

Jessica DiCostanzo is a San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition Board Member, lifelong equestrian, and co-founder of equivont.com.