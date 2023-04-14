Anne Marie McNeill was all smiles in San Juan Capistrano on April 6.

McNeill and her staff were celebrating the grand opening of Newport Beach Dermatology & Plastic Surgery’s second location in the Ortega Cottages business center. The first location is, of course, in Newport Beach and still open.

“I founded it 13 years ago. We have six physicians and three physician assistants that do all aspects of dermatology: plastic surgery, medical, and cosmetic,” McNeill said. “I’ve been hoping to expand for some time. We’ve sort of outgrown our space in Newport, and we finally found the space we’ve been looking for in San Juan.”

McNeill and her family moved to San Juan Capistrano from Newport Beach two years ago, after living in the latter for 20 years.

“We loved it so much that, as soon as we moved here, I started looking seriously in San Juan,” McNeill said. “I love it here. I’ve been really blown away by the support in San Juan. Everybody’s been so welcoming.”

Newport Beach Dermatology & Plastic Surgery’s services include taking care of people medically with skin cancer and other conditions requiring surgery.

Anne Marie McNeill (left), Newport Beach Dermatology & Plastic Surgery founder and owner, celebrates a ribbon-cutting for a second location in San Juan Capistrano on April 6 with Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley. Photo: Collin Breaux

“We also, at the same time, attend to the cosmetic aspect of it as well,” McNeill said. “A lot of times, you have a skin cancer, you’re worried about getting it removed and getting it adequately treated—but, then, also, that it’s going to leave a big scar on your nose and across your cheek.”

Specific treatments include laser hair reduction, acne treatment, tattoo removal, forehead lifts, and nose jobs.

The grand opening was hosted by the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce and featured a ribbon-cutting, refreshments, tours of the facilities, and visits and recognition awards on behalf of regional dignitaries. McNeill’s staff, family, and supporters—along with San Juan community members—clapped for McNeill as she gave remarks during the opening.

Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley was on hand to congratulate McNeill.

“Supporting small business owners is kind of my thing. I love seeing women succeed in business, and the fact that you can open a second location and the work you’ve done to make this such a beautiful space for your clients, it’s really impressive,” Foley said. “I’m so excited for you, Anne Marie. I can’t wait to visit after everybody is hustling and bustling here over the next year. It’s great to not only represent you, but be your friend.”

Newport Beach Dermatology & Plastic Surgery has numerous treatment rooms where patients can privately receive care.

The San Juan location’s address is 27512 Calle Arroyo. Visit newportbeachdps.com for more information.