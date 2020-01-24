‘A Night at the Oscars’ Approaches 10th Anniversary

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: https://twitter.com/collin_breaux

An annual San Juan Capistrano event celebrating the Academy Awards is coming up on its 10th anniversary at the Regency Theatres downtown.

“A Night at the Oscars” will celebrate the nominees, give background information on Hollywood, and be a fun event for the community. Local film industry figure Robert Kline—a former senior vice president at 20th Century Fox—will once again co-host with Stephanie Heredia.

“We do the major categories of best film,” Kline said. “We show clips from each of the films. We then do best actors and best supporting, then do best screenplay.”

The event will be Thursday, Feb. 6, three nights before the actual Oscars. Eventgoers will also get to fill out their own personal ballots to predict who will win.

“They get a night of entertainment and information,” Kline said.

“A Night at the Oscars” pays tribute to aspects of the entertainment every year, and this year will be a tribute to To Kill a Mockingbird, marking the movie’s 60th anniversary, along with a retrospective on Jennifer Lawrence’s growth as an actress.

“It’s one of the most important films made,” Kline said of To Kill a Mockingbird.

The films nominated for best film this year—including Ford v Ferrari and Joker—are “quite good” and diversified, in Kline’s opinion.

Kline was working at 20th Century Fox around the time of the Sharon Tate murder, a topic referenced in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, another movie nominated for best film. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or ordered online at regencymovies.com with a purchasing fee. There will be a folk music performance at 6 p.m., and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. Call 949.661.3456 for more information.