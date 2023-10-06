Cute little Banjo just can’t wait to meet you. Only two months old, Banjo is still growing and has lots of happy kitten energy. He and his brothers love to play and explore their surroundings. If you’re looking for a fun and friendly kitten, you can’t go wrong with a sweetie like Banjo.

If you are interested in adopting Banjo, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.