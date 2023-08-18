Cute little Havarti has a charming personality. Four months old, she is a playful kitten who loves to explore and play with her sisters. When playtime is over, Havarti enjoys being held and doesn’t mind a nice snuggle. Come and meet Havarti, and you might just be meeting your new best friend.

If you are interested in adopting Havarti, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.