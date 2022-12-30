Good boy Kringle is a bundle full of happy energy. A social pup, he loves meeting new people and just can’t wait for playtime. He is 1 year old and would likely make a wonderful jogging or hiking companion. Kringle is looking for a loving and active adopter who can continue with his training.

If you are interested in adopting Kringle, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.