Sleek and svelte, this panther look-alike is our sweet boy Marlowe. Marlowe is a big kitty with an outgoing personality. A year old, he is very affectionate and just loves to play. Marlowe gets along with other cats and would be a wonderful addition to almost any family.

If you are interested in adopting Marlowe, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.