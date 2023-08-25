Please meet this gorgeous lady, Nala, a 10-year-old Domestic Short Hair black-and-white female cat. Nala came to the shelter after being found with an injury and needing immediate vet care. After receiving TLC at the hospital for several weeks, she returned to the shelter and is now ready for adoption. Nala has made a full recovery and is enjoying all the attention at the shelter. She would be a great companion in a quiet household, and she could be the lap cat you are seeking.

If you are interested in adopting Nala, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.