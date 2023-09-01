Say hello to Poppy, a 5-month-old sweetheart determined to win you over. Pretty as the flower she’s named for, Poppy also has a delightful personality to match. She gets along with everyone she meets and would make a wonderful addition to just about any household.

If you are interested in adopting Poppy, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.