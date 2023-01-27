This handsome boy is Rico, a sizable 2-year-old St. Bernard and Husky mix. Always up for fun, Rico has lots of energy and enjoys outdoor activities. He plays well with most other dogs and likely wouldn’t mind a canine roommate. Rico requires a home with lots of space to exercise, but will make a great hiking buddy for someone who likes to stay active. If you are interested in adopting Rico, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

