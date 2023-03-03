Adoptable Pet of the Week: Roma

This pretty girl is Roma, a 2-year-old cutie who is looking for her purrfect match. Initially a bit shy, Roma becomes quite the lap cat once she gets to know you. She enjoys the company of other cats and would make a wonderful companion in a quiet home. If you are interested in adopting Roma, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.