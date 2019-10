Toby is a 1-year-old neutered male and German Shepherd mix. He is a happy puppy that will need an owner dedicated to training and getting him daily exercise and/or walks. He is good with other dogs and loves to run around and play in the yard.

If you would like to know more about Toby, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617 or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.