After Primary Elections, Early Results Show Foley to Face Bates in Fifth District County Board Race

By Breeana Greenberg

Democratic incumbent Katrina Foley led the pack of candidates running in the race for Orange County Board of Supervisors late Tuesday night, June 7, and is likely to face off against State Sen. Patricia Bates in the upcoming General Election.

As of 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Foley held a strong lead in the race with unofficial election results showing her receiving 44.14% of the vote (31,226). Bates trailed behind Foley at 22.86% (16,169).

Fellow candidates former Assemblymember Diane Harkey and Newport Beach Councilmember Kevin Muldoon had 17.8% of the votes (12,590) and 15.2% (10,754), respectively, according to the latest tally.

As of this posting, candidates have not yet responded to requests for comment.

The preliminary results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters website tracking the election are unofficial.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

