Alliance for San Juan Art Gets Facebook Page

Advocacy for public art in San Juan Capistrano is now on social media.

The Alliance for San Juan Art—a nonprofit founded by resident Rich Heimann—now has a Facebook page, where information and advocacy will be posted. The community is encouraged to post relevant content on the page, including news and pictures about their own art or art-related business.

San Juan resident and small business owner Tina Ann is working with Heimann on the social media site. Heimann is pushing for more art in the public square since he believes it will make the town attractive for business activity and subsequently foster increased local revenue.

