Ambuehl Elementary Renovations Celebrated by Officials, Students

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Students at Harold Ambuehl Elementary School and officials with Capistrano Unified School District celebrated renovations at the school with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Nov. 15.

Work included upgrades to the play area, drinking fountains, restrooms and library. The library in particular is being turned into what’s called an Innovation Center, with open room for kids to interact, read and engage in other activities.

Superintendent Kirsten Vital called the school “beautiful” and said students were likely surprised when they noticed the changes when they came back to school for the new school year.

“Our board of trustees approved $5.7 million from the sale of the Whispering Hills and Mello-Roos bond to fund this work, and it’s made such a difference,” Vital said.

The upgrades were completed over the summer and addressed the school’s fire safety systems by installed automated door systems in case of lockdowns and fires, according to a news release from the district. The school previously had heavy fire doors that would have to be closed manually to isolate fires.