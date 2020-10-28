By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Adoption rates through The Ark of San Juan Companion Animal Rescue have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 health crisis, according to President and Cat Coordinator Robin Morris.

The Ark of San Juan rescues adoptable animals, including cats, in San Juan Capistrano and nearby towns. Morris said they had 800 adoptions this year as of this post, compared to 300 adoptions last year.

Los Rios colony cats can be seen lounging on the Historical Society’s property. This is a file photo. Photo: Courtesy of Suelyn Ritsema

“People are home and depressed and alone,” Morris said. “They want an animal to play with.”

The Ark of San Juan facilitates adoptions by appointment only, screening prospective pet owners ahead of time.

While there have been more adoptions, The Ark of San Juan is also seeing fewer donations than usual during the pandemic. Morris said they are figuring out ways to raise revenue, especially after being unable to hold their usual fall fundraiser this year.

Some mom-and-pop businesses that usually donate have closed or don’t have the funds to help, Morris said. The Ark of San Juan is instead aiming for donations from national businesses. It does not receive government funding.

Other current challenges include the huge number of cats that need to be neutered, Morris said.

Despite the dip in financial contributions, some people are donating their personal time to help, be it helping round up kittens or fostering them.

Anyone interested in adopting a cat can talk with Ark of San Juan representatives during their regular events at PetSmart in San Juan Capistrano, where people can observe and play with kittens.

Visit arkofsanjuan.org for more information.